Photos: Nic Rouleau, Shereen Pimentel And More Star In I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN At Feinstein's/54 Below

This past Sunday, October 24th, I WISH: The Roles That Could Have Been, returned to Feinstein's/54 Below, with another full and vaccinated crowd!

Oct. 29, 2021  

Check out photos below!

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber is, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. The evening again gave performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The concert boasted some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, in ways one would never imagine. I WISH will be back at 54 Below in January, April and June, with more dates in 2022 to be announced soon! More news to follow on what stars will pop up at future incarnations of this amazing 54 Below concert series!

The evening was again produced by Jen Sandler and had music direction by Ben Caplan.

The October 2021 edition was hosted by theatre personality Ben Cameron (Wicked, Footloose), due to Silber's commitment to the London production of Indecent.

Performers in this incarnation included Major Attaway (Aladdin), Annie Golden (Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter), Andrew Kober (School Of Rock, Hair), Fergie L. Philippe (Hamilton), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon, Hello, Dolly!) and Stephanie Torns (Waitress, Wicked).

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson


