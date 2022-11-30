Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Lena Horne At Birdland!

The one-night only event took place on Monday, November 28, with Mark Hartman at the piano and Jonathan Michel on bass.

Nov. 30, 2022  

Birdland presents thirteen-time MAC Award winning singer Natalie Douglas in "To Lena: A Tribute to the Lady and Her Music." The one-night only event took place on Monday, November 28, with Mark Hartman at the piano and Jonathan Michel on bass.

For almost seventy years Lena Horne graced the world stage with poise, dignity, humor, talent, brains and trailblazing style. Natalie and musical director Mark Hartman revisited the eras, the milestones and the music in an evening of Arlen, Ellington, Porter & Strayhorn, featuring tunes like "Can't Help Loving That Man," "I Love To Love," "From This Moment On," "Believe in Yourself" and of course, "Stormy Weather."

Natalie Douglas has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, The Pheasantry in London among others, and has produced over 75 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club, where her award-winning Tributes monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) began in Summer 2017. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award Winning "Human Heart," which are available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, GooglePlay and her website: nataliedouglas.com.

She has also made her mark as a much sought-after educator and actor - she is a Master Teacher for the Jim & Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation, the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret & Performance Conference and the Mabel Mercer Foundation, for which she has been newly-named Education Director. Natalie holds a Bachelor's Degree from USC in Psychology, Theatre and Women's Studies and a Master's Degree from UCLA in Psychology and Theatre.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Tim Connell Returns To Pangea This December With …AND SO IT GOES Photo
Tim Connell Returns To Pangea This December With …AND SO IT GOES
Actor-singer-storyteller Tim Connell returns to Pangea for a third time this year with ...and so it goes... on Thursday, December 8 and Saturday, December 17, both at 7 PM. He is joined by his longtime collaborator, a Musical Director James Followell. The show is directed by Steven Petrillo.
Karen Mason to Present Holiday Concert CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! at Birdland in Dec Photo
Karen Mason to Present Holiday Concert CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! at Birdland in December
BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Karen Mason with her concert “Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!” on Monday, December 19 at 7:00 PM. Mason’s legendary holiday show features unique interpretations of old and new seasonal classics.
Maltby And Shire Revue # 3 Promises A Third Chapter Photo
Maltby And Shire Revue # 3 Promises A Third Chapter
After groundbreaking and life-changing revues Starting Here, Starting Now and Closer Than Ever, Maltby and Shire have made a start on REVUE #3
Photos: Cher Storms Birdland Theater As Impersonator Scott Townsend Takes the Stage! Photo
Photos: Cher Storms Birdland Theater As Impersonator Scott Townsend Takes the Stage!
Go inside Birdland Theater with brand-new photos of celebrity Cher impersonator Scott Townsend AKA Thirsty Burlington on Monday, who took the stage on November 28.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Lena Horne At Birdland!Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Lena Horne At Birdland!
November 30, 2022

Birdland presents thirteen-time MAC Award winning singer Natalie Douglas in “To Lena: A Tribute to the Lady and Her Music.”
Tim Connell Returns To Pangea This December With …AND SO IT GOESTim Connell Returns To Pangea This December With …AND SO IT GOES
November 30, 2022

Actor-singer-storyteller Tim Connell returns to Pangea for a third time this year with ...and so it goes... on Thursday, December 8 and Saturday, December 17, both at 7 PM. He is joined by his longtime collaborator, a Musical Director James Followell. The show is directed by Steven Petrillo.
Karen Mason to Present Holiday Concert CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! at Birdland in DecemberKaren Mason to Present Holiday Concert CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! CHRISTMAS! at Birdland in December
November 30, 2022

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Karen Mason with her concert “Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!” on Monday, December 19 at 7:00 PM. Mason’s legendary holiday show features unique interpretations of old and new seasonal classics.
Photos: Cher Storms Birdland Theater As Impersonator Scott Townsend Takes the Stage!Photos: Cher Storms Birdland Theater As Impersonator Scott Townsend Takes the Stage!
November 29, 2022

Go inside Birdland Theater with brand-new photos of celebrity Cher impersonator Scott Townsend AKA Thirsty Burlington on Monday, who took the stage on November 28.
MY UNORTHODOX LIFE's Robert Brotherton to Perform at 54 Below Tomorrow NightMY UNORTHODOX LIFE's Robert Brotherton to Perform at 54 Below Tomorrow Night
November 29, 2022

Robert Brotherton, break-out funnyman of the hit Netflix reality show, “My Unorthodox Life,” is set to make his 54 Below debut performing a hilarious, holiday-inspired, cabaret jubilee tomorrow, Wednesday November 30th at 7:00pm. 
share