Photos: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Lena Horne At Birdland!

Birdland presents thirteen-time MAC Award winning singer Natalie Douglas in "To Lena: A Tribute to the Lady and Her Music." The one-night only event took place on Monday, November 28, with Mark Hartman at the piano and Jonathan Michel on bass.

For almost seventy years Lena Horne graced the world stage with poise, dignity, humor, talent, brains and trailblazing style. Natalie and musical director Mark Hartman revisited the eras, the milestones and the music in an evening of Arlen, Ellington, Porter & Strayhorn, featuring tunes like "Can't Help Loving That Man," "I Love To Love," "From This Moment On," "Believe in Yourself" and of course, "Stormy Weather."

Natalie Douglas has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall, The Pheasantry in London among others, and has produced over 75 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club, where her award-winning Tributes monthly residency (Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Elvis, Dolly Parton, Nat "King" Cole, Dame Shirley Bassey, Ella Fitzgerald, Roberta Flack, Joni Mitchell, Sammy Davis, Jr., Lena Horne, Barbra Streisand and more) began in Summer 2017. Natalie has released three albums, including the MAC Award Winning "Human Heart," which are available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, GooglePlay and her website: nataliedouglas.com.

She has also made her mark as a much sought-after educator and actor - she is a Master Teacher for the Jim & Elizabeth Sullivan Foundation, the Eugene O'Neill Cabaret & Performance Conference and the Mabel Mercer Foundation, for which she has been newly-named Education Director. Natalie holds a Bachelor's Degree from USC in Psychology, Theatre and Women's Studies and a Master's Degree from UCLA in Psychology and Theatre.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey