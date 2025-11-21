Photos: Melissa Errico's STREISAND EFFECT at 54 Below Is Outstanding

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico is back at 54 Below November 19 through 22 with her latest solo show, The Streisand Effect. The Streisand Effect is the name for a phenomenon where trying to draw attention away from something just makes it that much more noticeable, but Errico's show is about a different kind of effect: the effect the legendary lady has had on all our lives. Stephen Mosher writes, in his glowing review of the show, "It may be a mistake for a singer to play a Streisand song in one show, and it might be a mistake for an artist to sing an hour and a half of the Barbra Streisand canon, but not when that artist is Melissa Errico. The musical programming of this particular outing is outstanding, and the audiences who get to hear Errico’s versions of these songs are the actual luckiest people in the world." Read Stephen Mosher's full review of the show here.

At the opening night show on November 19, guest singer Liz Callaway hopped onstage to sing a duet with Errico. The show features musical direction by Barbra Streisand’s own 40-year pianist and conductor Randy Waldman, who has served as musical director for Frank Sinatra, Beyoncé, and Whitney Houston, among many others. The quartet also includes Streisand’s longtime guitarist Brian Koonin, plus David Finck on bass and Eric Halvorson on drums.

See photos below fromand get your tickets to the last two performances of the show tonight and tomorrow night on 54 Below's website here.

Follow Melissa Errico on Twitter @melissa_errico and on Instagram @melissa_errico_fairymom. Learn more about her at melissaerrico.com