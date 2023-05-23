Photos: Mary Kate Moore Debuts Her First Solo Show At Green Room 42

The performance took place last night, May 22.

Mary Kate Moore (@mkathrynmoore) known from the revival of Sondheim’s Into The Woods, and her role as Fantine on the National Tour of Les Miserables, had her debut solo show “You Can Call Me Kate” at Green Room 42 in New York City last night. Joining her was guest star and another former understudy of Into The Woods, Delphi Borich(@delphiborich). 

Kate’s performance had the audience mesmerized with her quick wit, amazing vocals, and the journey that brought her to where she is now. “Kate is a really talented being. I’m really happy I got to see her perform again. If you didn’t know who Kate Moore is now, now you know!” said Visual Journalist and Media Producer Rissa Lavilla(@rissavisuals). When talking about the nights show, Moore said  “I’m really looking forward to performing at the Greenroom. I’ve sung there before in a few other concerts that friends of mine produced, and I love the space - singing there feels so good. Also, all is right with the world when Delphi and I get to perform together. She was such a grounding presence for me in the Woods, and we became great friends through that process. I’m really beyond grateful to share the stage with her any chance I can get, so it was a no-brainer to ask her to duet with me! Prep over the last few months has simply been putting together all my favorite songs to sing, some from shows I’ve been in before, some from shows that I’d love to do someday. All in all, the concert is a pretty good representation of who I am as an actor, and I’m really excited to share it!” 

Photo Credit: Rissa Lavilla 

