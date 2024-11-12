Photos: Marci Kraft at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marci Kraft brings her latest show “A New Party With Marci” to the Don’t Tell Mama brick room in midtown Manhattan.

Ms. Kraft’s long time collaboration with her Director Marilyn Maye is fully realized here in fine form. Maye’s precise hand is evident in every song, medley, and bit of patter. Kraft proves she has learned well through the years of studying with Marilyn and seamlessly makes it all “her own”.

Director Maye has chosen specific material to fit Kraft’s Broadway-through-the-decades theme in both ability and tone.



Musicians David Pearl (Piano), Jack Cavari (Guitar), Daniel Glass (Drums), & Tom Hubbard (Bass) provide expert orchestration for this walk down Broadway’s memory lane. Opening the set with a medley of “Comedy Tonight/Make Em Laugh/Let Me Entertain You/Showbiz” is a fitting launch into material ranging from 1909 all the way to 2019. These artists jump stylistically from classic songs like “Brother Can You Spare A Dime” (with an unexpected and rarely heard verse), through “Cock-Eyed Optimist”, to “Aquarius”, “Somewhere That’s Green”, “42nd Street”, “Hairspray”, and “Ease On Down The Road”.



Marilyn Maye, well known for her special affinity with medleys, has worked with Marci to feature special tributes to the Broadway/Pop Juke Box musical genre as well as the screen to stage Disney songbook.



A comic stand out in the latter part of the set list is former New York Time’s lawyer Marci Kraft singing about doing the Time’s “Crossword Puzzle” (from Starting Here, Starting Now). Her discovery of the puzzle’s clue “Auk” becomes both an answer to the query and a laugh out loud war cry. It successfully serves as proof of Marci’s commitment to going all out for the moment.



A surprise featured guest for one song was DTM club manager Sidney Myer singing a droll and witty ”They Go Wild, Simply Wild, Over Me” in his inimitable bon vivant style.

It was a bit like having an entr’acte in a 2 act musical.

Time to savor and recalibrate before the evening’s finale.

A Sidney Myer guest appearance should be required in everyone’s cabaret act.



Mr. Myer has made a home for Marci and her artistic team in this popular midtown club (as he has for so many other creative souls in NYC).

Marci Kraft proves she has learned the Craft of the art of performance.



Performance Dates are: November 7th, 8th ,9th and November 19th and 20th.

7 pm



Ticket information available at link below.



Cabaret Shows in NYC by Don't Tell Mama NYC - Dont Tell Mama NYC - Best Piano Bar in NYC



Photos: Kevin Alvey



