Photos: Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar 'Bubbles and Taps' at Greenroom 42

Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar brought their show “Bubbles and Taps” to Manhattan’s Greenroom 42 stage on March 23rd. These two singing and dancing veterans of the Broadway, National, and International stages drop into the New York scene every few months like a talent tornado and tear up the town.

The show is a perfect blend of full out tap, jazz, & ballroom dancing with genuine full-throated singing in a Pop and Broadway style. This couple literally does it all.

Their set list includes highlights from favorite shows they’ve done and songs from the superstars that have inspired them on their journey to the spotlight.

There’s a bit of Broadway - Mary Poppins, Jersey Boys, West Side Story, Cabaret – with a touch of timely tributes to Chita Rivera and of course – Liza Minnelli!



This might be a good moment to mention that in addition to being triple threat super talents, these two found time to marry each other and raise a young daughter who was featured in this evening’s performance as well as in the family’s online social media escapades.



Desi - and by extension their daughter Zelia Dromard – has made a hit of her spot-on Liza impressions. A few years back during the pandemic, they brought lil Liza (Zelia) in on the act and made a bit of an adorable splash online.

Desi doesn’t disappoint in this show as she brings a full throttled Liza with a Z to the Greenroom 42. Her Liza Goes Disney medley (the roles Liza wanted to play) was a highlight of the show.

(Little Zelia gets in on the Liza tribute via a video montage.)

The audience isn’t left wanting for cuteness however, as Nicolas & Desi bring Zelia onstage for a song and dance number “You Make Me Feel So Young”…and Lil Z basically steals the show from right under Mom & Dad. This kid’s not “going places”…she’s already THERE! It was a hit with the family friendly audience.

Desi steals the stage back later in the show with a tribute to Chita Rivera and a roaring version of “All That Jazz”.



In classic song and dance man style Nicolas brought panache and vocal ease to songs like “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You”, “All I Need Is The Girl”, and a particularly effective “Feeling Good”. The lyrics of "Feeling Good" carried an extra punch after Nicolas related the story of a medical scare last year. Suffice to say he’s doing great, sounds amazing, and living his best life… in the spotlight.



The evening kept a well balanced blend of duets and solos both vocally and in the duo's footwork. The show ended with a fitting singing/dancing version of “(Now I’ve Had the) Time of My Life”. While the room and stage doesn’t allow for the famous screen “lift”, the magic of video brought satisfaction and a laugh to the enthusiastic crowd.

The couple’s musical trio for the evening consisted of Gillian Berkowitz (Piano), Caroline Moore (Drums), and Leo Huppert (Bass). These musicians worked seamlessly from style to style and proved to be expertly adept at keeping the musical energy high.

Greenroom 42’s tech director Sheridan Glover kept the sound smooth and the lighting varied and appropriate to the musical moments.

Photos: Kevin Alvey