Photos: Adrian Galante at Birdland Theater

Tuesday November 26th saw the Birdland Jazz Club’s solo debut of Adrian Galante in concert in the Birdland Theater. Adrian is a musician originally from Perth, Australia who has been studying and working consistently in the NYC scene for a few years now and is on the cusp of truly breaking out in the Cabaret, Nightclub, Recording, and Concert world.

He, perhaps, first came to the attention of the Birdland team when he began playing show stopping tunes (on either Clarinet or Piano) on Monday open mic nights for Jim Caruso’s Cast Party at Birdland. He quickly became part of the Cast Party performing family and a highlight of Birdland evenings.

With solo concerts in the works and a new CD to be released in early 2025, Galante’s star is on the rise and one to watch. On Tuesday, he was watched by an enthusiastic sold out house.

It’s perhaps telling that, in addition to jazz lovers, this instrumentalist draws an audience of so many Cabaret singers and enthusiasts. He tells stories through his musicianship.



For his major NYC jazz club debut, Adrian was expertly backed by a seasoned trio of musicians with whom he clearly shares an artistic affinity. Alan Broadbent on piano…Jay Leonhart on bass…and Obed Calvaire on drums all brought their years of experience and love of the material to the evening’s musical journey. Together these four musicians created real magic on the bandstand.



If you'd only heard Mr. Galante play his jazz clarinet with astonishing finesse and artistry you would be right to assume that clarinet is his specialty. Indeed, he played clarinet for most of the set list. The clarinet IS special in his hands so you would be right…and you would also be a little wrong.

When he sits down to the piano keyboard (which he did twice in the evening) and runs his deft fingers over the ivories, you discover he is just as masterful on the keys.

It’s really astonishing that he is so instrumentally adept. The audience on this evening would have happily stayed for more of either from him and his trio.



Galante kept the between song patter fun & interesting and the set list tight and peppy – making the slower adagio moments all the more effective. Each musician was given plenty of well deserved break-out solos and the cheers elicited were further proof of the evening’s successful energy. It’s unfair to single out any one of their amazing displays of technique, as they were all so good…but I’m pretty sure one of Obed Calvaire’s drum solos nearly lifted the building from its foundations! (And the crowd off its seats.)



There were no vocalists during this show…as mentioned, they were all in the audience…but it was never missed as Adrian literally makes the clarinet sing in ways that are both classic and modern and wholly unique. Each note Galante plays tells a story. He chose well his fellow storytellers on this night.



