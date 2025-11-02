Photos: Macon Prickett Plays 54 Below in MACON: HIS OWN WAY... THE FINALE

54 Below seemed more like a private club last night, November 1, 2025, than a Broadway nightclub. The room was filled with familiar faces and everyone was on a first-name basis. The “regulars” had turned out for a show titled Macon Prickett In Macon: His Own Way..The Finale!

Most times, the enjoyment at 54 begins even before the show starts. If you’ve been to the annual staff shows, you know what I mean. The energetic young folks with engaging personalities who are your servers, greeters and managers are more like a cast than a staff and Macon Prickett is an especially talented one of those. Macon has held several different positions during his seven-year term at the club, and is currently its Assistant Programming Director; however, Macon is equally effective on or off the stage. The "newly minted cabaret star" once again presented an evening of showtunes, standards, eleven o'clock numbers, and a little bit of diva worship on the side and the audience was cheering after every number.

The enthusiastic audience had something else to cheer about towards the end of Macon’s performance. Marilyn Maye, who is currently wowing New York with her Johnny Carson-themed show at 54 Below, was in the audience and guess what happened? (check out the photos)

About Macon Prickett:

Hailing from the farmlands of Prickettville, Alabama, Macon Prickett was born to entertain! Since making the big move to the Big Apple over 7 years ago, Macon has draped himself across pianos on stages throughout the city at venues such as 54 below plus The Duplex, Don’t Tell Mama, Greeroom 42, and late night karaoke at Baby Grand. Macon is a member of Actor’s Equity Association, occasionally chewing the night scenery as a cow, a snail, an earthworm a ghost and awaiting the day he’ll get the chance to play a real boy!

Learn more about Macon and where to follow him on his website at www.maconwprickett.com

Find more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here. Below, see photos of the show.



Macon Prickett



Macon Prickett



Macon Prickett



Macon Prickett



Macon Prickett



Macon Prickett



Macon Prickett



Macon Prickett



Macon Prickett



Kevin Alvey & Macon Prickett



Macon Prickett



Macon Prickett



Kevin Alvey & Marilyn Maye



Marilyn Maye



Marilyn Maye & Macon Prickett



Macon Prickett & Marilyn Maye



Macon Prickett & Marilyn Maye



54 Below



Marilyn Maye



Lee Roy Reams & Rosalie Keltner



54 Below



54 Below