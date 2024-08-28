Photos: Karen Mack Celebrates New Solo Album CATCH & KEEP At Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Birdland presented singer Karen Mack in concert on Monday, August 26. The event celebrated Karen’s new solo album "Catch & Keep,” a fun mix of contemporary jazz classics, including works by Dave Frishberg, Bob Dorough, Nellie McKay and Betty Bryant. See photos from the show.

The recording was produced and arranged by Peter Eldridge from the internationally acclaimed vocal group, New York Voices. The evening’s A-list band featured Peter Eldridge, Peter McCann, Matt Aronoff, Mark McLean, Darmon Meader, and Elliot Roth.

Ms. Mack is a multi-award-winning singer/songwriter based in NYC, with creative roots planted in jazz, folk, and swing. Her style meshes a warm storyteller's sensibility with an affinity for richly-textured vocal harmony, wordplay and improvisation, creating a memorable listening experience on moving ballads, soulful blues, or fierce in-the-pocket swing. She made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2019, and her Jazz at Lincoln Center debut in 2022 with the critically acclaimed vocal quartet Those Girls.

She was part of the 25th Anniversary Gala for the NY Pops, and the UK premier of “Build Me A Bridge-The Music of Miller & Hammonds" at the Bridewell Theatre in London’s West End. Club appearances include Town Hall, Symphony Space, Birdland, 54 Below, B.B. King's, Nashville Jazz Cave, Parker Jazz Club in Austin, Sony Hall, Pangea, Chelsea Table & Stage, Tula's Jazz in Seattle, London's Battersea Barge, and numerous college keggers.

