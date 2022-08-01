Photos: July 26th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Looks Exciting in Matt Baker's Photos.

Birdland Theater audiences remain the luckiest folks in town, as Susie Mosher continues to bring entertainment par excellence to her weekly variety show, and Broadway World Cabaret readers are the luckiest people online because Matt Baker is still showing up on Tuesday nights with his lens and making art our of artists. These performers from the New York City live entertainment circuit don't just get a chance to display their craft during Susie's show, they get to be the subjects of one of the best photographers in the business.

Enjoy Matt's photo essay of the July 26th installment of THE LINEUP below, and make your reservations to an upcoming show at the link at the bottom of the article.

Matt Baker has a website HERE.

Pre-Show

In Performance

Casey Borghesi

Charlie Delaney





Marissa Licata

Eddie Jacques

The Mousepad Drawing

Step and Repeat

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On July 19th Brian Nash was Musical Director.

