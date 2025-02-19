Photos: John Lloyd Young Surprises Open Mic Audience at Cafe Centro

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cafe Centro may not have a Broadway celeb-filled roster like Jim Caruso’s Cast Party at Birdland. However, the local entertainers who fill the slots at Rob Russell’s Open Mic night at the popular Palm Beach venue are always abundantly talented. The restaurant/cabaret is continually sold out for the event which happens every other Tuesday at 7.

Sometimes Rob is even able to coax some “big names” who happen to be in the area to pop in, then the audience gets an additional thrill. That is what happened last night as Tony Award Winner (Jersey Boys) John Lloyd Young “just happened to drop by." It reminded me of those videos I get on Facebook of Sir Paul McCartney surprising unsuspecting patrons in a small pub and performing a tune. The songs and sounds that are embedded in our music memory came to life as the star of stage, screen, and film joined the open mic night with his once in a generation voice. I’m sure texts and cell phones were transmitting the event to friends and family from the ecstatic folks in the room.

The evening started off with Russell entering the room singing to cheering fans. Then, one by one, the performers took the stage and were given an on the spot arrangement by pianist Kim Forman who found just the right notes and keys to create an appropriate accompaniment. Last night’s performers, in addition to John Lloyd Young, were: Kathy O’Neil, Meri Ziev, Patrick Lamb and Sandy Hansen.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Comments