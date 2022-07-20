Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!

Cast Party has been honored with four BroadwayWorld Awards, a MAC Award, Bistro Award, and a Nightlife Award.

Cabaret News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 20, 2022  

Now in it's triumphant 20th year, "Jim Caruso's Cast Party" continues to be a wildly popular Open Mic Night/Variety Show bringing Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night.

This past week was no different, and a wide variety of musical performers were eager to entertain the sold-out house. Irish singer/songwriter Declan O'Rourke serenaded the audience, Grammy nominee Crystal Lewis (Nickelodeon's "Roadhouse") showed off her chops, David Maiocco glittered as Liberace, folk singer Christine Lavin brought laughs, cabaret legend Sharon McKnight belted, and Gabrielle Stravelli was heard swinging her way into everyone's hearts! Of course, the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums) accompanied the crew with musical brilliance, as host Jim Caruso kept the constant three-ring circus energized.

As always, Kevin Alvey was there to photograph the fun!

At Cast Party, showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. It's the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them! Showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan. Musical director Billy Stritch holds court at the ivories, along with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Broadway legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists, and kids right off the bus storm the stage to entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream, and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits.

Caruso and Stritch have taken the show on the road, celebrating talent in London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, the Hamptons, Provincetown, Miami, Orlando and Delray Beach, as well as special all-star events at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Cast Party has been honored with four BroadwayWorld Awards, a MAC Award, Bistro Award, and a Nightlife Award.

The New York Times called Cast Party "show business heaven," the Wall Street Journal claimed it is "the gold standard of open mic nights," and Time Out New York exclaimed "this Party is a vital pulse point of the musical theater bloodstream."

Visit CastPartyNYC.com for more information.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Billy Stritch

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Steve Doyle

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Satin Dollz

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Oliver Glynn, Angie Pastor

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Declan O''Rourke, Christine Lavin

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Crystal Lewis

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Jacob Simon

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Angie Pastor

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Declan O''Rourke

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
David Maiocco

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Sharon McKnight

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Dominic Pagliaro

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Satin Dollz

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Minka Wiltz

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Christine Lavin

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Julie Garnye

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Butterfly Haus

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Lisa Padalka

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Continues To Celebrate Talent!
Trudy Carmichael



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

Macgyver Voting

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You