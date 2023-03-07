Photos: Jackie Draper SOMETHING MORE TO DANCE ABOUT at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in the Helane Blumfield Lens

The always optimistic Jackie Draper has debuted her new show SOMETHING MORE TO DANCE ABOUT (spoiler alert: it's a sequel) at The Laurie Beechman Theatre last weekend and droves of friends, family, fans and supporters filled the (pretty sizable) theater, ready to see what the sunny terpsichorean had to say, sing, and dance about. They were not disappointed, as evidenced by the thunderous applause after every number. For her program, Jackie presented an hour's worth of songs by the likes of Irving Berlin, Charles Aznavour, Peggy Lee, Cole Porter, and The Bergmans, and offering solid support of the musical variety were Tom Hubbard on Bass, Robbyn Tongue on Woodwinds, Ron Tierno on Percussion, and Musical Director Gregory Toroian at the piano. Something More To Dance About was guided by director Kimberly Vaughn and enhanced by the presence of guest artist, dancer Milo Saidl. With her cheery disposition, hope-filled outlook, and all this music and movement, Jackie Draper is sure to bring the feel good experience to her next audience at The Beechman on March 17th at 7 pm (reservations can be made HERE).

Broadway World Cabaret's own Helane Blumfield was at the matinee performance on March 5th to capture Jackie Draper in action and we are proud to bring our readers an exclusive look at Something More To Dance About.

See the Helane Blumfield website HERE.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.