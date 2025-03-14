News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café

The event took place on February 28th.

By: Mar. 14, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Just My Type: The Anti-breakdown Cabaret was a concert designed to break stereotypes and to challenge typecasting often found in the theatre industry. Nine talented artists performed songs of the most iconic roles they’ve been told they wouldn't be right for, to prove how "they are just their type". The PinkFrog Café was the house of this event on February 28th. Check out photos below!

The show was produced by Valeria Aceves and Christian Prins Coen, and included performances by Angel J. Sigala (New York, New York), Erin McMillen (Hadestown National Tour), Luis Mora (Bilingual Broadway), Lari Panini (La Llamada), Valeria Aceves (Rock Of Ages), Emily Cohen (Blue Blind), Ana Grethel Solis (La Llamada), Fernanda Schoening and Isabella Araque. Rodrigo García Vargas was the music director, and Emma Kroll accompanied the cast on the drums. The Pink Frog Café, in Williamsburg, is a destination dedicated to supporting local artists by providing a platform to showcase their work.

Photo Credit: Max Martinez Villalobos

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café Image
Cast

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café Image
Fernanda Schoening performs Corner in the Sky from Pippin, in Just My Type: The Anti-Breakdown Cabaret at The PinkFrog Cafe.

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café Image
For her performance, Erin McMillen turns into Michael in the Bathroom, from Be More Chill.

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café Image
Valeria Aceves

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café Image
Lari Panini

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café Image
Emily Cohen

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café Image
Angel J. Sigala

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café Image
Ana Grethel Solis

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café Image
Isabella Araque

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café Image
Luis Mora

Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café Image
Valeria Aceves

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos