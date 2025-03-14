Photos: JUST MY TYPE: THE ANTI-BREAKDOWN CABARET at The PinkFrog Café

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just My Type: The Anti-breakdown Cabaret was a concert designed to break stereotypes and to challenge typecasting often found in the theatre industry. Nine talented artists performed songs of the most iconic roles they’ve been told they wouldn't be right for, to prove how "they are just their type". The PinkFrog Café was the house of this event on February 28th. Check out photos below!

The show was produced by Valeria Aceves and Christian Prins Coen, and included performances by Angel J. Sigala (New York, New York), Erin McMillen (Hadestown National Tour), Luis Mora (Bilingual Broadway), Lari Panini (La Llamada), Valeria Aceves (Rock Of Ages), Emily Cohen (Blue Blind), Ana Grethel Solis (La Llamada), Fernanda Schoening and Isabella Araque. Rodrigo García Vargas was the music director, and Emma Kroll accompanied the cast on the drums. The Pink Frog Café, in Williamsburg, is a destination dedicated to supporting local artists by providing a platform to showcase their work.

Photo Credit: Max Martinez Villalobos

Cast

Fernanda Schoening performs Corner in the Sky from Pippin, in Just My Type: The Anti-Breakdown Cabaret at The PinkFrog Cafe.

For her performance, Erin McMillen turns into Michael in the Bathroom, from Be More Chill.

Valeria Aceves

Lari Panini

Emily Cohen

Angel J. Sigala

Ana Grethel Solis

Isabella Araque

Luis Mora

Valeria Aceves

Comments