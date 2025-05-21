 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland

The evening, hosted by Caruso, featured performances by a variety of Broadway and jazz artists.

By: May. 21, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

At Birdland on Monday night, a sold-out audience gathered for Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, which marked the re-release of Caruso’s 2011 album "The Swing Set," now available as a Deluxe Edition from Club44 Records. See photos here!

The evening, hosted by Caruso, featured performances by a variety of Broadway and jazz artists. Musical support was provided by Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle, and Rob Garcia.

On The Swing Set, Caruso brings a warm intimacy and playful exuberance to standards like “If I Only Had a Brain,” “Manhattan,” and “Pick Yourself Up.” There are surprises galore, such as Martin Mull’s “Flexible,” “The Doodlin’ Song” by Cy Colemanand Carolyn Leigh, and Kay Thompson’s swinging “I Love a Violin.” Caruso is joined by special musical guests Michael Feinstein, the late guitar legend Bucky Pizzarelli, violin sensation Aaron Weinstein, pianist and singer Billy Stritch, jazz vocal phenom Jane Monheit, and Tony Award-winning Broadway leading lady Stephanie J. Block.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Jim Caruso and friends celebrating The Swing Set Deluxe Edition

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Jim Caruso and friends celebrating The Swing Set Deluxe Edition

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
TJ, Jim Caruso, Algonzo

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Blake Shankle, Jen Brett, Ricky Westrip, Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Bryce Edwards, Algonzo

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Nick Cesares, Quinn Mei

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Billy Stritch

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Adrian Galante

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Jen Brett

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Ricky Westrip

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Bryan Eng

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Odd Rene Andersen

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Lilly Gilliam, Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Lilly Gilliam

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Blake Shankle

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Quinn Mei

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Bryce Edwards

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Napua Davoy

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Henry Patterson

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
LaRaisha Dionne, Jim Caruso

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
LaRaisha Dionne

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Algonzo

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Algonzo

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Martyna Reczka

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Matt Baker

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Kate Bollock

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Davide Cerreta

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
PJ Cimino

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
William McGinnis

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland Image
Carrie Jackson

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

TFCA Image

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings

Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18%
Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 17%
Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12%
Vote Now!

Videos