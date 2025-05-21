Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland

The evening, hosted by Caruso, featured performances by a variety of Broadway and jazz artists.
At Birdland on Monday night, a sold-out audience gathered for Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, which marked the re-release of Caruso’s 2011 album "The Swing Set," now available as a Deluxe Edition from Club44 Records. See photos here!
The evening, hosted by Caruso, featured performances by a variety of Broadway and jazz artists. Musical support was provided by Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle, and Rob Garcia.
On The Swing Set, Caruso brings a warm intimacy and playful exuberance to standards like “If I Only Had a Brain,” “Manhattan,” and “Pick Yourself Up.” There are surprises galore, such as Martin Mull’s “Flexible,” “The Doodlin’ Song” by Cy Colemanand Carolyn Leigh, and Kay Thompson’s swinging “I Love a Violin.” Caruso is joined by special musical guests Michael Feinstein, the late guitar legend Bucky Pizzarelli, violin sensation Aaron Weinstein, pianist and singer Billy Stritch, jazz vocal phenom Jane Monheit, and Tony Award-winning Broadway leading lady Stephanie J. Block.
Photo credit: Kevin Alvey
Jim Caruso and friends celebrating The Swing Set Deluxe Edition
TJ, Jim Caruso, Algonzo
Blake Shankle, Jen Brett, Ricky Westrip, Jim Caruso
Bryce Edwards, Algonzo
Nick Cesares, Quinn Mei
Adrian Galante
Jen Brett
Ricky Westrip
Odd Rene Andersen
Lilly Gilliam, Jim Caruso
Lilly Gilliam
Blake Shankle
Quinn Mei
Napua Davoy
Henry Patterson
LaRaisha Dionne, Jim Caruso
LaRaisha Dionne
Algonzo
Martyna Reczka
Kate Bollock
PJ Cimino
William McGinnis
