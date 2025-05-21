Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Celebrates THE SWING SET: DELUXE EDITION at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At Birdland on Monday night, a sold-out audience gathered for Jim Caruso’s Cast Party, which marked the re-release of Caruso’s 2011 album "The Swing Set," now available as a Deluxe Edition from Club44 Records. See photos here!

The evening, hosted by Caruso, featured performances by a variety of Broadway and jazz artists. Musical support was provided by Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle, and Rob Garcia.

On The Swing Set, Caruso brings a warm intimacy and playful exuberance to standards like “If I Only Had a Brain,” “Manhattan,” and “Pick Yourself Up.” There are surprises galore, such as Martin Mull’s “Flexible,” “The Doodlin’ Song” by Cy Colemanand Carolyn Leigh, and Kay Thompson’s swinging “I Love a Violin.” Caruso is joined by special musical guests Michael Feinstein, the late guitar legend Bucky Pizzarelli, violin sensation Aaron Weinstein, pianist and singer Billy Stritch, jazz vocal phenom Jane Monheit, and Tony Award-winning Broadway leading lady Stephanie J. Block.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

