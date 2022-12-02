Photos: Inside 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Broadway's best banded together for one night only to raise spirits and funds for Planned Parenthood in a special evening of music that aims to empower, inspire, and uplift. Featuring chart-topping hits by women for women, audiences heard a star-studded Broadway cast cover the music of Ragtime, Jekyll and Hyde, Lesley Gore, Janis Joplin, ABBA, Stephen Sondheim, Ben Platt, Brandi Carlile, and much, much more.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood's Action Fund, raising funds and awareness for affordable reproductive healthcare. The program has successfully raised $1,500+ for Planned Parenthood thus far.

The evening was hosted by Mikayla Petrilla (Sleep No More, "Saturday Night Live," Lincoln Center, NYMF) and featured the talents of Broadway stars Taylor Iman Jones (Andy in The Devil Wears Prada, Mopsa in Head Over Heels), Charissa Hogeland (Disney's Frozen, Nicola in Kinky Boots national tour), T. Oliver Reid (Hermes in Hadestown, Once on this Island), Jelani Remy (Eddie Kendricks in Ain't Too Proud, Simba in Disney's The Lion King), Sarah Steele (The Humans, The Good Fight, The Good Wife), Allie Trimm (Wicked, Bye Bye Birdie, 13), Robert Peterpaul (Seussical, Art of Kindness), Everton Ricketts, Saige Noelle Bryan, Mary Kate Moore (Into the Woods).

Photo Credit: Andrea Pane and Shoshana Feinstein.



Allie Trimm sings If I Can Dream by Elvis at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Everton George sings This is The Moment from Jekyll and Hyde at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Everton George at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Jelani Remy sings The Prayer by Andrea Bocelli at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Mikayla Petrilla and Jelani Remy at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood at 54 Below.



Mary Kate Moore sings Bright Lights and Cityscapes by Sara Bareilles at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Robert Peterpaul and Everton George at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Robert Peterpaul sings Ease My Mind by Ben Platt at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Robert Peterpaul at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Saige Noelle sings I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Saige Noelle at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Sarah Steele debuts a new cover of SOS by Abba at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



T Oliver Reid sings Make Them Hear You from Ragtime at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Taylor Iman Jones debuts her original song, I Really Enjoy at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood, hosted by Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Below.



Host Mikayla Petrilla at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood at 54 Below.



Mikayla Petrilla sings A Change In Me from Beauty and the Beast at 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood at 54 Below.



