Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad

The 11/16 show brought down the crowd at the Triad NYC with the glorious return of Showbroads

By: Nov. 19, 2024
For one hour and fifteen minutes on Saturday November 16th, "every person in the Triad Theater howled with laughter, cheered with appreciation, and applauded, and applauded, and applauded for the return of The Showbroads." Read Stephen Mosher's review of the sold-out show here.

The SHOWBROADS are a theatrically comedic, musical nightclub act starring the legendary Marta Sanders (Broadway's Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award) and Leanne Borghesi (2022 MAC Award Borghesi's Back, MOOD SWINGS). Borghesi and Sanders, both award winning powerhouse singers, unite once again after their sold-out engagements at Birdland Jazz Club. "Fa-La-La-La FABULOUS! A Seasonal Soiree" played two performances, 11/16 and 11/17. It featured outstanding Musical Direction by John Bronston (MD: The Harder They Come-Public Theater, Associate MD: A Man of No Importance, Sub keyboard: TINA on Broadway, MD National Tour of Hair). Cabaret performance consultation by Nicolas Minas (www.nickminasdirector.com).

They were joined by special guests Casey Borghesi (Into the Woods) and Jennifer Leigh Houston (eVil Sublet, Jen's Shut Your Cake Hole, National Tour: Chicago).

"Fa-La-La-La FABULOUS! A Seasonal Soiree" was filled with brassy belts, swinging & original tunes, bodacious boas, laughs and surprises just in time to kick-off this year's festive holiday season!

Learn more about Leanne Borghesi on her website at leanneborghesi.com. Find more about Marta Sanders at martanyc.com

Find more upcoming shows at the Triad NYC on their website.

See photos from the opening performance of "Fa-La-La-La FABULOUS! A Seasonal Soiree" below snapped by Conor Weiss.

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi. Credit: Conor Weiss

Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad Image
Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi. Credit: Conor Weiss




Videos