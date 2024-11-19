Photos: Highlights from the Showbroads' FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS! at The Triad

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For one hour and fifteen minutes on Saturday November 16th, "every person in the Triad Theater howled with laughter, cheered with appreciation, and applauded, and applauded, and applauded for the return of The Showbroads." Read Stephen Mosher's review of the sold-out show here.

The SHOWBROADS are a theatrically comedic, musical nightclub act starring the legendary Marta Sanders (Broadway's Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award) and Leanne Borghesi (2022 MAC Award Borghesi's Back, MOOD SWINGS). Borghesi and Sanders, both award winning powerhouse singers, unite once again after their sold-out engagements at Birdland Jazz Club. "Fa-La-La-La FABULOUS! A Seasonal Soiree" played two performances, 11/16 and 11/17. It featured outstanding Musical Direction by John Bronston (MD: The Harder They Come-Public Theater, Associate MD: A Man of No Importance, Sub keyboard: TINA on Broadway, MD National Tour of Hair). Cabaret performance consultation by Nicolas Minas (www.nickminasdirector.com).

