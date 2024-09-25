The ShowBroads to Bring FA-LA-LA-LA FABULOUS A SEASONAL SOIREE to the Triad Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cabaret duo The SHOWBROADS starring Leanne Borghesi and Marta Sanders are back on the boards with their next cabaret caper: "Fa-La-La-La FABULOUS! A Seasonal Soiree" at The Triad Theater, New York City.

Saturday November 16th and Sunday November 17th. Doors 2:00pm/ Showtime: 2:30pm

The SHOWBROADS are a theatrically comedic, musical nightclub act starring the Legendary: Marta Sanders (Broadway's Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award) and Leanne Borghesi (2022 MAC Award Borghesi's Back, MOOD SWINGS). Borghesi and Sanders, both award winning powerhouse singers, unite once again after their sold-out engagements at Birdland Jazz Club.

"Fa-La-La-La FABULOUS! A Seasonal Soiree" will be featuring the outstanding Musical Direction by: John Bronston (MD: The Harder They Come-Public Theater, Associate MD: A Man of No Importance, Sub keyboard: TINA on Broadway, MD National Tour of Hair) and special "Guest Broads": Casey Borghesi (Into The Woods) and Jennifer Leigh Houston (eVil Sublet, Jen's Shut Your Cake Hole, National Tour: Chicago). Cabaret performance consultation by Nicolas Minas (www.nickminasdirector.com)

The SHOWBROADS guarantee "Fa-La-La-La FABULOUS! A Seasonal Soiree" to be filled with brassy belts, swinging & original tunes, bodacious boas, laughs & surprises just in time to kick-off this year's festive holiday season!

Event Details

Tickets: $30 + 2 Drink Minimum

When: SATURDAY NOVEMBER 16TH and SUNDAY NOVEMBER 17TH

Time: Doors 2:00pm/ Showtime 2:30pm

Tikets: $30.00 + 2 Drink Minimum

Location: The Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street. New York, 10023

Website https://www.triadnyc.com

