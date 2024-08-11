Photos: HERE'S TO SONDHEIM, A DORIS DEAR GURL TALK SHOW at The Historic Cherry Grove Theater

The performance took place on August 8th.
Doris Dear took to the stage on August 8th for her show, "Here's to Sondheim, A Doris Dear Gurl Talk Show" at the historic Arts Project of Cherry Grove Theater.
Doris Dear is a renowned drag queen and performer known for her blend of singing, storytelling, and nostalgia. With a career spanning acclaimed live performances and a hit series on BroadwayOnDemand and YouTube, Doris Dear continues to captivate audiences with her unique charm and talent.
Cast Signatures in the Dressing Room
Musical Director Blake Allen, Doris Dear and special guest Meg Flather
