Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret

pixeltracker

The event is part of NYC's bimonthly Variety Salon.

Mar. 6, 2022  

On Friday, 2/25, before a capacity crowd at The Green Room 42, Broadway's Bryan Terrell Clark (Thoughts Of A Colored Man) and Garrett Turner (Thoughts Of A Colored Man), as well as actress, model, and DJ, Mari Malek, and actor and writer Daniel K. Isaac (Showtime's "Billions") helped celebrate the release of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland, at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret. The even is part of NYC's bimonthly Variety Salon.

Darrel and Thomas offered a new take on being "in conversation" as they guided the audience through an evening of poetry, song, and comedy celebrating the collection's themes. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show also featured comedy, musical performances, and readings from Peggy Robles-Alvarado, Christin Eve Cato, Genesis Adelia Collado, Michael Manzi, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Andres Santiago Pina, Pavar Snipe, and Lyra Vega. Napoleon Douglas was on drums. And, as always, Music Director Drew Wutke kept things lively and smooth.

Check out photos from the event below!

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret

Bryan Terrell Clark (Thoughts Of A Colored Man), Garrett Turner (Thoughts Of A Colored Man), and DJ Mari Ma.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Host Thomas March, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, part of NYC's Variety Salon, on Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Thomas March and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's variety salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Bryan Terrell Clark, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas Marchs Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Pavar Snipe, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, on Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Christin Eve Cato, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Christin Eve Cato, Andres Pina, and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Darrel Alejandro Holnes and Peggy Robles-Alvarado celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Peggy Robles-Alvarado and Napoleon Douglas, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Mari Malek, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Mari Malek, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Garrett Turner, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Drew Wutke, Thomas March and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Drew Wutke, Thomas March and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Thomas March and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Genesis Adelia Collado, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Darrel Alejandro Holnes and Genesis Adelia Collado, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Lyra Vega and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Daniel K. Isaac, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.

Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret
Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Michael Manzi, and Carl Ciaramitaro, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Come From Away Recycled Tote Bag
Come From Away Recycled Tote Bag
Ain't Too Proud Imagination Socks
Ain't Too Proud Imagination Socks
Hairspray Show Art Magnet
Hairspray Show Art Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand