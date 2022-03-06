Photos: First Look at Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland At Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret

On Friday, 2/25, before a capacity crowd at The Green Room 42, Broadway's Bryan Terrell Clark (Thoughts Of A Colored Man) and Garrett Turner (Thoughts Of A Colored Man), as well as actress, model, and DJ, Mari Malek, and actor and writer Daniel K. Isaac (Showtime's "Billions") helped celebrate the release of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland, at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret. The even is part of NYC's bimonthly Variety Salon.

Darrel and Thomas offered a new take on being "in conversation" as they guided the audience through an evening of poetry, song, and comedy celebrating the collection's themes. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show also featured comedy, musical performances, and readings from Peggy Robles-Alvarado, Christin Eve Cato, Genesis Adelia Collado, Michael Manzi, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Andres Santiago Pina, Pavar Snipe, and Lyra Vega. Napoleon Douglas was on drums. And, as always, Music Director Drew Wutke kept things lively and smooth.

Check out photos from the event below!

Bryan Terrell Clark (Thoughts Of A Colored Man), Garrett Turner (Thoughts Of A Colored Man), and DJ Mari Ma.



Host Thomas March, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, part of NYC's Variety Salon, on Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Thomas March and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's variety salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Bryan Terrell Clark, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas Marchs Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Pavar Snipe, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, on Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Christin Eve Cato, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Christin Eve Cato, Andres Pina, and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Darrel Alejandro Holnes and Peggy Robles-Alvarado celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Peggy Robles-Alvarado and Napoleon Douglas, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Mari Malek, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Mari Malek, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Garrett Turner, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Drew Wutke, Thomas March and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Drew Wutke, Thomas March and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Thomas March and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Genesis Adelia Collado, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Darrel Alejandro Holnes and Genesis Adelia Collado, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Lyra Vega and Darrel Alejandro Holnes, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Daniel K. Isaac, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.



Darrel Alejandro Holnes, Michael Manzi, and Carl Ciaramitaro, celebrating the launch of Darrel Alejandro Holnes' Stepmotherland at Thomas March's Poetry/Cabaret, NYC's Variety Salon, Feb 25th, at The Green Room 42.