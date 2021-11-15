Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Eva Noblezada Presents SO THIS IS LOVE at The Green Room 42

Nov. 15, 2021  

Eva Noblezada returned to the Green Room 42 stage on Sunday, November 14th with So This is Love! It was a very simple show. She sang songs. Everyone laughed. And the audience all remembered how much they missed live performances.

Eva recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at The National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.

Photos: Eva Noblezada Presents SO THIS IS LOVE at The Green Room 42

