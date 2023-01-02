Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Erich Bergen Rings in the New Year at the Wick Theatre

For New Year's Eve 2022/23 Sunny Sessa organized a bus packed with revelers from Palm Beach to the theatre on the Delray/Boca border.

Jan. 02, 2023  

Back in 60s, Jackie Gleason filled a railroad car with pals for a trip from NYC to Miami for his TV show. In the 1920's Henry Flagler commandeered a similar journey with a "party train" of friends..destination Palm Beach. For New Years 2022/23 Sunny Sessa organized a bus packed with revelers from Palm Beach to the Delray/Boca border for a New Year's Eve celebration at the Wick Theatre. The evening featured a performance by Erich Bergen, the dynamic Stage (Waitress), TV (Madam Secretary), and Film star (Jersey Boys).

The festivities began on the bus and continued at a cocktail hour and dinner in the glamorous new Wick Museum Club cabaret with musical interludes by Wick Theatre actors. Then Erich took the stage of the Wick Theatre for a special show where his music and wit thrilled a charged up New Year's Eve audience. Eric is one of the most charismatic and talented performers in the business. He maybe is best at acting off of scripts in front of the TV & Film cameras but when he is without one and in a solo musical performance his spontaneous humor equals that of any stand-up comic. It was an exciting evening for everyone and especially for Erich who was also celebrating his birthday.

Check out the performance photos below!

Erich Bergen is an award-winning and critically acclaimed actor, singer, writer and producer working for the past 22 years in theatre, music, television and film. Best known for his role as Blake Moran on the hit TV show Madam Secretary, Erich also won critical acclaim for his performance as legendary songwriter Bob Gaudio in the Clint Eastwood directed film Jersey Boys, reprising his performance from the stage production of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen

Alan Hewitt, Erich Bergen, Bryan Carter, Dan Hartington

Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen

Erich Bergen

Michael Moritz Jr. ,Musical Director

Erich Bergen & "Wick Water"

Erich Bergen

12 AM

Happy Birthday Erich

Erich Bergen

Marilynn Wick

Wick Actors

Marilynn Wick & Erich Bergen

Eda Sorokoff & Marilynn Wick

Max von Anhalt, Erich Bergen, Sunny Sessa

WILL NUNZIATA & Joseph Amodeo

Bryan D. Walsh, Erich Bergen, Matthew F. Holland

Eda Sorokoff & Erich Bergen

Wick Theatre

The Bus

Wick Museum Club

Alexis & Erich Bergen



From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

