Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield

Helane Blumfield gives Eden Espinosa fans a look at her Chelsea Table + Stage show.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 09, 2022  

Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Eden Espinosa brought her inimitable charm and incomparable vocals to a new show at Chelsea Table + Stage last week, for two nights (with a live stream). The upscale and chic new venue presented the star of WICKED and FALSETTOS in a show during which she reflected on the experiences that have made her who she is and where she sees her future trajectory going. Always a popular artist on any stage, be it a theatrical or cabaret setting, Eden Espinosa provides thrilling concerts, both with her voice and with her storytelling abilities.

A dedicated Espinosa fan, photographer Helane Blumfield volunteered immediately to cover the act, then grabbed her camera and headed for Chelsea Table + Stage to capture the Broadway diva's latest outing for our Broadway World Cabaret readers.

Find great shows to see on the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE.

See the Helane Blumfield website HERE.

Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield

Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield

Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield

Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield

Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield

Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield

Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield

About Helane Blumfield:

Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane BlumfieldPhotos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield
October 9, 2022

Eden Espinosa returned to the New York nightclub stage last week and Helane Blumfield was on hand to catch the action in her lens.
10 Videos To Celebrate Analise Scarpaci's Solo Show Debut PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER at 54 Below10 Videos To Celebrate Analise Scarpaci's Solo Show Debut PATHETIC LITTLE DREAMER at 54 Below
October 8, 2022

Analise Scarpaci's album Pathetic Little Dreamer has been out for a while, now, but she is finally getting to celebrate it with a new solo show - her first solo show ever.
Leslee Warren Will Encore ME MYSELF & EYE: SONGS OF A NEARSIGHTED GIRL at Pangea November 4thLeslee Warren Will Encore ME MYSELF & EYE: SONGS OF A NEARSIGHTED GIRL at Pangea November 4th
October 8, 2022

The wonderful musical cabaret ME MYSELF & EYE will return to Pangea in November as creator, writer, and star Leslee Warren launches her debut album.
Review: HUGH PANARO Blossoms Before 54 Below Audience With Solo Show DebutReview: HUGH PANARO Blossoms Before 54 Below Audience With Solo Show Debut
October 7, 2022

After years of working the musical theater stage, Hugh Panaro tries out the small venue stage, and it's a perfect fit.
Review: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Bring Bold And Brassy BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH To Joe's PubReview: Florencia Cuenca & Jaime Lozano Bring Bold And Brassy BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH To Joe's Pub
October 6, 2022

Jaime Lozano has arranged some of Florencia Cuenca's favorite Broadway tunes to match her Mexican heritage and the result is an exciting new way of looking at some of our own favorites, too.