Photos: EDEN ESPINOSA at Chelsea Table + Stage by Photographer Helane Blumfield

Eden Espinosa brought her inimitable charm and incomparable vocals to a new show at Chelsea Table + Stage last week, for two nights (with a live stream). The upscale and chic new venue presented the star of WICKED and FALSETTOS in a show during which she reflected on the experiences that have made her who she is and where she sees her future trajectory going. Always a popular artist on any stage, be it a theatrical or cabaret setting, Eden Espinosa provides thrilling concerts, both with her voice and with her storytelling abilities.

A dedicated Espinosa fan, photographer Helane Blumfield volunteered immediately to cover the act, then grabbed her camera and headed for Chelsea Table + Stage to capture the Broadway diva's latest outing for our Broadway World Cabaret readers.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.