Photos: Dancer/Singer John Manzari Brings THE FIRST SET To Birdland Theater

On Monday, May 23, Birdland Theater presenting dancer/singer/choreographer John Manzari in "The First Set," a high-energy show highlighting the influence of tap dance on African American music through songs by Ahmad Jamal, Gregory Porter, Bill Evans, and others. John was joined by the Luther S. Allison Trio which included Stanley Ruvinov on bass, Zach Adleman on drums, and Luther S. Allison on piano.

Manzari was cheered on by a sold-out house that included many performers from his "Funny Girl" cast, including Ramin Karimloo (Nick Arnstein) and Julie Benko (standby for Fanny Brice).



John Manzari is an Ovation Award and Helen Hayes Award nominated dancer, singer, actor, choreographer, and teacher. Stage credits include the Bessie Award winning production Ayodele Casel: Chasing Magic, 42nd Street choreographed by Jared Grimes, Maurice Hines: Tappin' Thru Life featuring his mentor Maurice Hines, The Wiz is 40: A Celebration in Dance and Music directed and choreographed by George Faison, and Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies. Television credits include the PBS special The Kennedy Center 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, ABC's The View, Michael Feinstein at the Rainbow Room and The Jerry Lewis Telethon. Concerts include his one man show John Manzari: The First Set, NYPopsUp, Ayodele & Friends at Little Island, Spoleto Festival with Caleb Teicher, Fall for Dance, Fall for Dance North (Canada), Amelia Island Dance Festival, Gold Coast Dance Festival, and Birdland Jazz Club & Jacob's Pillow with Luke Hickey. John can be seen in the documentary about his mentor Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back and the award-winning short film Slip.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey