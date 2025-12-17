Photos: Bryce Edwards Brings The Swing To Birdland

He was joined by singer Reilly Wilmit, violinist Jon Weber, and an all-star band.
On Monday, December 15, nouveau vaudevillian Bryce Edwards stormed the Birdland stage with his critically acclaimed Frivolity Hour. Check out photos of the evening.
A favorite crooning troubadour of the historic music room, Edwards delivered his signature blend of hot traditional jazz and early 20th-century popular music, moving effortlessly from lush serenades to sparkling novelty tunes.
A singular vocalist drawing inspiration from late-1920s crooners, early acoustic-era powerhouses, and a distinctly modernistic jazz sensibility, Edwards also showcased his multi-instrumental prowess on banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, and mandolin. He was joined by singer Reilly Wilmit, violinist Jon Weber, and an all-star band of jazzmen: Scott Ricketts (cornet), Ricky Alexander (clarinet, alto saxophone), Conal Fowkes (piano), and Brian Nalepka (upright bass).
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Conal Fowkes, Ricky Alexander, Bryce Edwards, Scott Ricketts, Brian Nalepka
Scott Ricketts, Ricky Alexander
Instruments
Reilly Wilmit
Reilly Wilmitt, Bryce Edwards
