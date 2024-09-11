Photos: Bryce Edwards Brings Another Frivolity Hour To Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After several sold-out shows at Birdland, crooning troubadour and nouveau vaudevillian Bryce Edwards returned to the historic stage with The Frivolity Hour on Monday, September 9. Once more, Bryce shared his brand of hot traditional jazz and early 20th century popular music.

Edwards is a unique vocalist that takes equal cues from the crooners and soft singers of the late 1920s and early ‘30s and from the bombastic voices of the earlier acoustic phonograph era, as well as an instrumentalist who plays banjo, ukulele, tenor guitar, and mandolin in the modernistic jazz idiom. Leading a hot combination featuring the talents of jazzmen Scott Ricketts (cornet), Ricky Alexander (clarinet, tenor saxophone), Conal Fowkes (piano), and Jay Rattman (baritone saxophone), Edwards revels in the amazing sounds both hot and sweet that made the twenties roar! He brings his singular verve and sensibility to songs made famous by great artists such as Cliff Edwards, Ted Lewis, Jack Teagarden, Rudy Vallée, and Bing Crosby.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Bryce Edwards

