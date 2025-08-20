 tracker
Photos: Ben Jones & Laurence Hobgood Reinvent Standards At Birdland

By: Aug. 20, 2025
Ben Jones and Grammy Award-winning pianist Laurence Hobgood took the stage at Birdland on Monday for an evening of music. Check out photos from the show.

With only voice and piano in seamless dialogue, the duo reimagined jazz standards, Broadway favorites, and pop classics with intimacy, daring, and breathtaking artistry. The result was a concert that was as raw as it was refined, offering audiences a one-of-a-kind experience.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Ben Jones, Laurence Hobgood

Ben Jones

Laurence Hobgood

Laurence Hobgood, Ben Jones

Ben Jones

Laurence Hobgood

Ben Jones

Ben Jones

Ben Jones

Laurence Hobgood, Ben Jones

Ben Jones

Ben Jones

Rick Hinkson, Ben Jones, Michael Winther

Ben Jones, Jim Caruso


