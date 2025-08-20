Photos: Ben Jones & Laurence Hobgood Reinvent Standards At Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Jones and Grammy Award-winning pianist Laurence Hobgood took the stage at Birdland on Monday for an evening of music. Check out photos from the show.

With only voice and piano in seamless dialogue, the duo reimagined jazz standards, Broadway favorites, and pop classics with intimacy, daring, and breathtaking artistry. The result was a concert that was as raw as it was refined, offering audiences a one-of-a-kind experience.