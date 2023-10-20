Photos: Backstage at the Concluding Night of The Cabaret Convention

Afrer the performance, some of the cast entertained patrons of the Mabel Mercer Foundation.
POPULAR
BroadwayWorld was behind the scenes at the final night of the Cabaret Convention hosted by artistic director KT Sullivan. Klea Blackhurst presented Billy Stritch with the Donald F. Smith Award.
Afrer the performance, some of the cast entertained patrons of the Mabel Mercer Foundation.
Check out photos below!
Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff
Klea Blackhurst & Billy Stritch
Billy Stritch & Klea Blackhurst
Nicole Zuraitis
Ben Jones & Jude
Johnathan Karrant
Jon Webber
Shawn Harkness
Filo Sofia
Alexis Cole, Shawn Harkness, Nicole Zuraitis
Nicole Zuraitis
Alexis Cole
Olivia Stevens & Todd Murray
Klea Blackhurst, Billy Stritch, Natalie Douglas
Natalie Douglas & Billy Stritch
KT Sullivan, Klea Blackhurst, Billy Stritch, Natalie Douglas
Lincoln Johnson
Johnathan Karrant
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You