Photos: Backstage at the Concluding Night of The Cabaret Convention

Afrer the performance, some of the cast entertained patrons of the Mabel Mercer Foundation.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

BroadwayWorld was behind the scenes at the final night of the Cabaret Convention hosted by artistic director KT Sullivan.  Klea Blackhurst presented Billy Stritch with the Donald F. Smith Award.  

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff 



