Photos: Another Talent-Packed Week Takes Place at Jim Caruso's Cast Party

This past Monday, the stars aligned and some concert, Broadway and club superstars showed up for an impromptu turn at the mic at Jim Caruso's Cast Party! The always-packed house was entertained by Caruso and his guests Michael Feinstein, David Osmond, Jake Wildhorn, Tony DeSare, Ava Locknar, Julia Marson, Ms. Blu, Jacob Simon, Brad McNett, David Belt, Amy Rafa, Matt Baker, Jacob Khalil, Michael Winther, Vicki Burns, Nicolas King, and Tony Hewett. As always, the performers were accompanied by the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra: Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party" is a wildly popular weekly Open Mic Night/Variety Show that has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC) every Monday night since 2003. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. It's the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them! Showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan. Musical director Billy Stritch holds court at the ivories, along with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Broadway legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists, and kids right off the bus storm the stage to entertain each other. If you have a voice, a dream, and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits.

Caruso and Stritch have taken the show on the road, celebrating talent in London, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, the Hamptons, Provincetown, Miami, Orlando and Delray Beach, as well as special all-star events at The Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. Cast Party has been honored with four BroadwayWorld Awards, a MAC Award, Bistro Award, and a Nightlife Award. The New York Times called Cast Party "show business heaven," the Wall Street Journal claimed it is "the gold standard of open mic nights," and Time Out New York exclaimed "this Party is a vital pulse point of the musical theater bloodstream."

