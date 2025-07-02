Photos: Amanda Green & Friends Perform at Birdland Theater

The evening featured standout performances by Anne Fraser Thomas, Tom Kitt, Jasmine Forsberg, and more.
Birdland Jazz Club was packed to the rafters on Monday night, June 30, for Amanda Green & Friends, a sensational evening of song and laughter. The show brought together two-time Tony and Grammy Award nominee Amanda Green and a brilliant cast of Broadway favorites for a celebration of her witty, heartfelt, and wickedly clever songwriting.
The night felt like a joyous reunion, with talented performers taking the stage and a jam-packed, star-studded audience soaking it all in.
Under the musical direction of James Sampliner, the evening featured standout performances by Anne Fraser Thomas, Tom Kitt, Jasmine Forsberg, Jonathan Dokuchitz, Diana Huey, Curtis Moore, Sara Chase, Ryann Redmond, and Kate Rockwell—each bringing down the house with Green’s fan favorites and thrilling previews of new material.
