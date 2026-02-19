Photos: AAPI: PLAYLIST VOLUME 1 Launches New Concert Series at The Green Room 42

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On January 22 at The Green Room 42, AAPI: Playlist Volume 1 launched a new multi-concert series centered on AAPI voices and artists across genres. Check out photos of the show.

Co-produced by Sooyeon Yoon and Chaeyeon Kim, with music direction by Sharon Ahn, the program moved through pop and musical theatre selections with a consistent focus on storytelling and collaboration.

The evening opened with Silk Sonic’s “Skate,” performed by Bryan Chan, Sean Kato, Julia Chen Myers, and Evelyn Na, establishing an upbeat tone. Timothy H. Lee and Chaeyeon Kim followed with “A Million Miles Away” from Aladdin, maintaining a grounded, narrative approach. Cameron Haewon Hicks then delivered Laufey’s “Dear Soulmate,” shifting the mood to something more intimate.

Selections from Maybe Happy Ending formed a throughline in the program. Lia Grace Qin and Hyeju Ahn performed “What I Learned from People and How to Not Be Alone,” while Julia Chen Myers returned alongside James Wong for “Fine” from Ordinary Days. Yoosep (Joseph) Im later performed “A Sentimental Person” from Maybe Happy Ending, emphasizing clarity and restraint.

Timothy H. Lee and Joo Won Shin offered “Say It Somehow” from The Light in the Piazza, followed by Chaeyeon Kim and Sean Kato with “When You’re in Love” from Maybe Happy Ending. The concert then turned to material from Allegiance, with Yoosep (Joseph) Im and Sooyeon Yoon performing “This Is Not Over.”

The latter half of the program incorporated contemporary pop. Bryan Chan performed “Called It Love” by Gen Neo, and Alyssa Sunew sang Olivia Rodrigo’s “The Grudge.” Joo Won Shin returned with “Music” by Big Naughty, and Bryan Chan and Sooyeon Yoon teamed up for “Free” from K-Pop Demon Hunters. Haoyi Wen performed Conan Gray’s “Vodka Cranberry,” and Jazmin-Jean Fuertes closed the evening with H.E.R.’s “Hard Place.”

Across its set list, AAPI: Playlist Volume 1 brought together musical theatre and contemporary pop selections in a format that highlighted a range of artists and styles. The evening marked the beginning of what organizers intend as an ongoing series at The Green Room 42.



Timothy H. Lee

Chaeyeon Kim, Sean Kato

Hyeju Ahn

James Wong, Julia Chen Myers

Alyssa Sunew

Haoyi Wen

Joowon Shin

Sooyeon Yoon, Yoosep (Joseph) Im,

Lia Grace Qin

Sean Kato, Julia Chen Myers, Bryan Chan, Evelyn Na

Bryan Chan

Sean Kato, Julia Chen Myers

Cameron Haewon Hicks

Jazmin-Jean Fuertes

Yoosep (Joseph) Im