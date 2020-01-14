Photo Flash: The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra Returned To The Beechman

Southern gents and childhood best friends, Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, have created something unique - The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra - a fiery hot and soulful Southern big band that is the "Hope Diamond" of entertainment. That is to say, there is only one and it is spectacular! Audiences from Napa to NYC, Miami to Canada, and Europe to the Middle East have emphatically agreed with thunderous ovations, and it all started in a junior high band program in Louisiana. This is Great American Music at it's finest.

See photos from their performance at The Beechman below!

Last nights special guests:

Pat Hazell

Gabrielle Stravelli

Mandy Barnett

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You