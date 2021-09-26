Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
It was another great week with Susie's cast of characters... and friends.

Sep. 26, 2021  

Photo Flash: Stewart Green Captures September 21st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater For Eternity Birdland Theater was a jumpin' joint last week when Susie Mosher presented yet another swellegant lineup of spiffy actors to entertain her devoted throng of regulars at THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER. Mosher showed her usual eagle eye for uniqueness and individuality with a selection of acts ranging from to Marissa Mulder to Mama's Boys, and, as usually happens when Susie presents her weekly variety show, photography star-on-the-rise, Stewart Green, archived the events on Mosher's behalf and to the benefit of all of the artists and their fans.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Mosher and Simmons

Brad Simmons

Susie Mosher and John Miller
Seth Sikes joins the party.

Theresa Sareo and Brian Wilson give Susie a laugh.

Rivky and Susie share a giggle.

Richard Baskin shares a moment with Susie.

Jessica Fishenfeld and Susie celebrate.

Bill McCarty and Susie are excited.

Susie welcomes Mama's Boys to the Lineup family.
Jon Satrom and Brian Kalinowski
Paul Scot Pilcz with Tommy J. Dose

Marissa Mulder brightens The Birdland Theater stage.
Jon Weber has Susie's attention.

John Miller and Clint de Ganon always support Susie.
The Mousepad winner!
Andrew Swackhammer brought his ukelele!

The one and only Susie Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

From This Author Stephen Mosher