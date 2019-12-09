Photo Flash: Regina Zona BECOMING...THE Queen 2.0 At The Triad

After decades of showing off in the opera and classical singing world, Regina Zona is ready to begin her exciting SECOND ACT as a Cabaret Artist.

Following her critically acclaimed one-woman show, "Becoming...the Queen: One Woman's Self-Help Journey to Authenticity," internationally recognized vocalist, Regina Zona presents her debut Cabaret in 2019 which celebrates how good it is to be "QUEEN" in her career, life and love.

"Becoming...the Queen: When One Coronation is a Lifetime is Not Enough" is an epic show that showcases every style from opera to broadway to jazz and takes the audience on a journey right through Regina's life as an opera Diva (specifically the iconic Queen of the Night), her secret desire to be a Fosse dancer, her fulfilling career as a voice teacher and how she is growing older gracefully and fabulously!

Regina's phenomenal Music Director is Jonathan K. Parks and the show is directed by the incomparable Lina Koutrakos.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield



