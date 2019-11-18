Photo Flash: Marta Sanders And Leanne Borghesi Bring Showbroads To Birdland

Last night New York's consummate cabaret and musical theater Powerhouse- Marta Sanders teamed up with larger than life comedic Chanteuse Leanne Borghesi in "SHOWBROADS" a bawdy new nightclub act at Birdland Jazz Club. Sanders and Borghesi's dynamic vocals, comedic chops and brassy belts are reminiscent of the historic Vaudeville/Burlesque circuit. Two brassy belters and one hot band these "SHOWBROADS" are doin' it the Broad's way for one night only in a raucous 75- minute nightclub duet... where tempers will flare and feathers will fly! Directed by Nicolas Minas, Dramaturgy by Nathan Cann, Musical Direction by Dana P. Rowe with Don Kelly on drums, Jim Piela on sax/clarinet/flute, Jamie Mohamdien on bass.

Leanne Borghesi is a vibrant, bi-coastal entertainer, vocalist and theater artist (SF/NY) specializing in performance with Big Bands, Jazz Ensemble and comedic "theatrical cabarets." She has been entertaining audiences coast to coast for over two decades. A recent raucous New York debut of her one-woman comedic hit: MOOD SWINGS (2019 MAC Award Nominee) Borghesi also made her New York Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center Debut with the Mabel Mercer Foundation. She and Marta both will be returning again this year.

In a career spanning several decades, vocalist and entertainer, Marta Sanders has continued to draw on her mastery of the American nightclub style with her bold and brassy personality. Soon after arriving in Manhattan, her career led her to the New York cabaret circuit, and she was eventually cast in the original Broadway production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Photos: Helane Blumfield www.hbphotoanddesign.net





