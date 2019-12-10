Photo Flash: Kenn Boisinger Was 'The New Voice Of Christmas' At Birdland Theater

Birdland Theater was packed to the gills for crooner/entertainer extraordinaire Kenn Boisinger's show, "The New Voice of Christmas" on Wednesday, December 4.

Check out photos below!

Fresh from his much heralded and record-breaking residency at The Green Room 42, Kenn Boisinger brought his indescribable style and absolutely inimitable voice to Birdland Theater with his holiday extravaganza. Kenn certainly brought a new take on holiday classics, as well as some destined-to-become-holiday-classics that Kenn performed, including "Third Rail," "Is She A Call Girl, Or Just a Girl I'd Like To Call?," "Daddy Drinks Because You Cry" and "Someone's Always Dead At Manhattan Plaza," among others.

"Kenn Boisinger - The New Voice Of Christmas" featured Musical Director Alan Bukowiecki, Kenn's Opening Act Michael West, and surprise guest star Amy Hillner Larsen.

Kenn Boisinger, noted entertainer, has been electrifying audiences with his distinctive voice and signature style for virtual decades. Born and raised in the Cleveland suburb of Parma, Ohio, Kenn and the Boisinger family lived next door to the Hector Boiardi family. Hector Boiardi was better known as the famous Chef Boy-ar-dee, and at the age of eight, Kenn was credited with coining the name "Beef-a-roni". At sixteen, Kenn was entered in a national "Robert Goulet Look-Alike Contest", the finals of which were held during a broadcast of the Merv Griffin Show. Kenn placed third among all of the contestants, and made a lasting connection with the Merv Griffin Show staff. Because of his affable nature and textbook standard size, he spent a number of years working as a stand-in for lighting for the Griffin show, becoming friends with a diverse crowd of notable personalities, from George Hamilton to Dr. Joyce Brothers to Sammy Davis Jr.'s wife, Altovise. Kenn has appeared in major venues throughout the continental United States, from Bangor, Maine to Hollywood (Florida) to the performing arts center on his beloved Staten Island, which Kenn and his family (to include his mother, Hilldred and his brother, Robbert) have called home since 1985.

Photos by Kevin Alvey

Jim Caruso, Kenn Boisinger

Kenn Boisinger

Kenn Boisinger

Amy Hillner Larsen

Kenn Boisinger

Kenn Boisinger

Justin Squigs Robertson, Kenn Boisinger

Kenn Boisinger, Andrew Swackhamer

Kenn Boisinger, Kristine Zbornick

Kenn Boisinger, Paul Wontorek

Kenn Boisinger, Matt Doyle

Kristen Mengelkoch, Kenn Boisinger

John West, Kenn Boisinger

Adinah Alexander, Kenn Boisinger, Jennifer Perry

Kenn Boisinger, Robb Sapp

Kenn Boisinger, Michael D''Angora

Alan Bukowiecki, Kenn Boisinger

Kenn Boisinger, Susie Mosher

Billy Stritch, Kenn Boisinger, Susie Mosher

Billy Stritch, Kenn Boisinger, Jim Caruso

Kenn Boisinger

Kenn Boisinger, Amy Hillner Larsen

Kenn Boisinger

Kenn Boisinger

Kenn Boisinger



