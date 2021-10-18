Friday night Kati Neiheisel hit the stage of the intimate cabaret room at Pangea with her brand new show YESTERDAY... ONCE MORE: The Songs Of The Carpenters. For her tribute show to the most popular pop group of The Seventies, Kati has a crackerjack artistic team made up of Musical Director Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, David Silliman on drums and Directed by Lina Koutrakos. Kati will have encores of Yesterday... Once More on October 30, November 16, and December 5. For information and tickets visit the Pangea website HERE.

