Photo Flash: John Davidson Returns To Birdland With TROUBADOR

By popular demand, the Broadway at Birdland concert series was thrilled to present the return of John Davidson in concert on September 9. Fresh from his starring roles in Finding Neverland and Wicked, John has returned to his passion - as a troubadour.

With backstage stories of his 50 years of TV hosting (HOLLYWOOD SQUARES, THAT'S INCREDIBLE, THE TONIGHT SHOW) and movies, plus original comedy songs (SEVENTY SUCKS!, THE WALL STREET BLUES), John delivered an energetic evening of humor, inspiration, and songs both old and new.

The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every week on the stage of the historic music room, located at 315 West 44 Street in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

Photos by Kevin Alvey





