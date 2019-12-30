Photo Flash: Joe Gulla's THE BRONX QUEEN Makes Sold-Out Debut at Feinstein's/54 Below

Playwright/actor/reality star Joe Gulla, best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Garbo, Gay.Porn.Mafia, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, made his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with The Bronx Queen on December 27th.

In the tradition of legendary monologist Spalding Gray, Joe sat alone at a table, notebook, and bottle of water at the ready as he (bait and!) tackled the issue of growing up as a gay Italian boy... in the Bronx!

As an actor, Joe played Joey in San Francisco's Tony & Tina's Wedding for many years and Frankie in Off-Broadway's My Big Gay Italian Wedding. He also starred on NBC's "Lost," one of television's first adventure reality series. Joe appeared on Season 3 of HBO's "The Deuce" this fall. Recently produced in Milan, Italy, a film version of Joe's award-winning play, Sleeping With The Fish starring Tony-nominee, Lou Liberatore is currently in production.

This very special Feinstein's/54 performance of The Bronx Queen featured special guest, internationally acclaimed singer, actress, and concert artist Natalie Douglas accompanied by pianist, Jon Weber. Natalie is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife, and eleven-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre, and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and The Town Hall among others and has produced over 70 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club.

Provocative, poignant, hysterical, The Bronx Queen, with its electric combination of spoken word and song, packed a Bronx-style emotional punch and produced real tears out of the sold-out crowd... from equal parts crying and laughing!





