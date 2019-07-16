Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More

Jul. 16, 2019  

On Sunday night, Iris Productions and Broadway Barkada presented the CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS concert at The Green Room 42 in New York.

The concert is the latest exciting chapter of the YOUNG, GIFTED, AND BLACK series which began earlier last year in celebration of the rich cultural diversity of New York City.

Broadway Barkada, co-founded by Liz Casasola, Billy Bustamante, and Brian Jose in the fall of 2009, is an organization dedicated to bringing more Filipino artists to the forefront of performance and visibility. They are a collective of professional artists whose mission is to provide a community for the Filipino artist, that CULTIVATES their talents, EDUCATES their audiences, and ELEVATES their global impact. www.broadwaybarkada.com

The evening was hosted by Barkada co-founder Billy Bustamante, who also performed with Barkada co-founder Brian Jose and Barkada members Carol Angeli, Michelle Cabinian and Jim Diego.

Also on the bill - Be More Chill's Troy Iwata, New Jersey Drag Queen Lady Celestina, Napat Mingkwanyuen, Jenna Lea Scott, Rose Van Dyne and Christae Chandini Evanson, Lianah Sta Ana, EJ Zimmerman and comedienne Jes Tom. Scroll down for coverage of the night.

Check out the artists and the evening's set list below:

Napat Mingkwanyuen - "Do You Remember" by Pasek & Paul

Lady Celestina- "No Way" from the musical Six

Jenna Lea Scott- "Times Like This" from Lucky Stiff

Rose Van Dyne/Christae Chandini Evanson "Dark I Know Well" from Spring Awakening

Lianah Sta. Ana- "Satisfied" from Hamilton

Jes Tom- Stand Up Comedy Set

Troy Iwata- "Better Version Of You"

Billy Bustamante- "Your Texas" from Giant

EJ Zimmerman- "Bird Set Free" by Sia

Broadway Barkada members Billy Bustamante, Jim Diego, Carol Angeli, Brian Jose, Michelle Cabinian - "Wait 'Til You See What's Next" by Jason Robert Brown

Ted Arthur served as Music Director with Steven Tran on Piano, Laura Dadap Gilmartin on Bass, Shinya Miyamoto on Drums and Michi Egger on Guitar.

Iris Productions is a community of working artists who prioritize diversity and inclusivity in the projects they create and commercially produce. A company dedicated to exploring where arts and media intersect and interact. Monthly Programming: "Incubate" - a community of artist/producers who come together bi-monthly to advance their passion projects, learn real-world producing skills, and connect with top-tier professionals in our field. "Interactive" - a free, casual networking event to introduce new creatives to the New York Theatre Market. www.iris.productions @IrisProdNYC

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Jenna Lea Scott, Jim Diego, Brian Jose, Christae Chandini Evanson, EJ Zimmerman, Laura Dadap Gilmartin, Michelle Cabinian, Napat Mingkwanyuen, Lady Celestina, Billy Bustamante, Lianah Sta Ana, Carol A

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Marc delaCruz, Lianah Sta Ana, Brian Jose and Billy Bustamante

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Billy Bustamante and Troy Iwata

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Daniel Dunlow

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Napat Mingkwanyuen

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Iris Productions? Michael Hicks, Director of Outreach Olivia Griffin, Director of Production Blake Zolfo with Broadway Barkada?s co-founders Billy Bustamante and Brian Jose (seated in front)

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Broadway Barkada co-founder Billy Bustamante hosted the CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS concert

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Jim Diego, Marc delaCruz, Lianah Sta. Ana, Brian Jose, Billy Bustamante, Lia Chang. Photo by Garth Kravits

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Lady Celestina

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Lady Celestina

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Jenna Lea Scott

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Rose Van Dyne and Christae Chandini Evanson

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Lianah Sta. Ana

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Lianah Sta. Ana

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Troy Iwata

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Comedienne Jes Tom

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Steven Tran, Michi Eggers, Billy Bustamante, Laura Dadap Gilmartin and Shinya Miyamoto

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Billy Bustamante

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
EJ Zimmerman

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Steven Tran, Jim Diego, Michelle Cabinian, Billy Bustamante, Iris Production?s Director of Outreach Olivia Griffin, Carol Angeli, Brian Jose

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Jim Diego, Michelle Cabinian, Billy Bustamante, Carol Angeli and Brian Jose

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Carol Angeli, Brian Jose, Jim Diego, Sacha Iskra and Michelle Cabinian

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Carol Angeli and EJ Zimmerman

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
HAMILTON?s Marc delaCruz and Lianah Sta. Ana

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Troy Iwata and Lady Celestina

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Brian Jose, Billy Bustamante, Lia Chang, Napat Mingkwanyuen. Photo by Garth Kravits

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
The Band: Shinya Miyamoto, Laura Dadap Gilmartin, Steven Tran, Music Director Ted Arthur, Michi Egger

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Lia Chang and Marc delaCruz

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Shinya Miyamoto, Michi Egger, Laura D, adap Gilmartin, Steven Tran, Jenna Lea Scott, Napat Mingkwanyuen, EJ Zimmerman, Jim Diego, Lianah Sta Ana, Carol Angeli with her son, London, Michelle Cabinian,

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Front Row: Brian Jose, Lianah Sta Ana, Carol Angeli with her son, London, Jenna Lea Scott, Michi Egger, Steven Tran, Lady Celestina, Billy Bustamante, Laura Dadap Gilmartin, Michelle Cabinian, EJ Zimm

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Lia Chang and Daniel Dunlow. Photo by Garth Kravits

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Daniel Dunlow

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Lady Celestina

Photo Flash: Inside The CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert With Billy Bustamante, Lady Celestina, Troy Iwata And More
Garth Kravits and Lia Chang. Photo by Billy Bustamante



