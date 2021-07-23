Photos: Helane Blumfield Captures Deborah Stone in HERE I AM! at The Triad

Picture it: Pangea, November of 2019 and Deborah Stone is opening her new cabaret show HERE I AM! and the musical retelling of Deborah's personal life experiences is a hit. Two months later, the one-time dancer and present-day chanteuse reprises the evening for a full house at the uptown cabaret room The Beach Cafe. Then, before you know it, the world is in lockdown and Deborah Stone's momentum with her new hit show is placed on extended leave.

Well, Here I Am! was back in business and back on the boards this week as the guitar-playing, sequin-wearing, booty-shaking, story-telling Ms. Stone played The Triad for an audience of lucky club-goers, anxious to see what they missed the first time around, what they've been missing for a year and a half, or just happy to see Deborah in action. Since this writer reviewed Here I Am! in its first incarnation HERE and interviewed Deborah HERE, the logical next step was for Broadway World Cabaret to send Helane Blumfield, one of the industry's most in-demand photographic artists and regular Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist, over to The Triad to capture Deborah's return to the stage in all its glory.

Below, please see some of Helane's favorite looks at the special occasion.

Here I Am! is Musical Directed by John M. Cook and directed by Lina Koutrakos.

