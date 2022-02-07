Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: February First's THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green

February is off to a good start at the Birdland Theater.

Feb. 7, 2022  

Photo Flash: February First's THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater by Stewart Green Susie Mosher really outdid herself with last week's episode of THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER, bringing to the stage fabulous performers with fascinating acts that wowed the crowd and kept the Lineup quality up to Mosher's usual standard. Joined by her right-hand man, her joined-at-the-hip Musical Director Brad Simmons, Ms. Mosher offered up vocal groups, belters, crooners, comics, a playwright and an accordion player. Leave it to Susie Mosher to keep it interesting on a Tuesday night.

For the benefit of Susie's archives and Broadway World's readers, photographic documentarian Stewart Green was on hand, with his camera in hand.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Meaghan Sands brings the chic.

Surprise Lineup guest!
Jesse Luttrell is excited to join the show.

Emily McNamara has Susie tickled pink.

Bill Hayes and Jackie Sanders are a couple of swells.

Nora Brigid Monaghan joins Jackie Sanders

Highline Vocal Jazz gets things hot.

The winner of the mousepad!
Kristin Dausch gets her turn at the mic.

Brad Simmons
Susie Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

For the February 1st edition, Steve Doyle was on Bass for John Miller.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next Week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

