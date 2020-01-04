Photo Flash: Billy Stritch Kicks Off 2020 at Birdland Theater

Birdland Theater presents pianist/singer Billy Stritch in "Let's Start the New Year Right," running every night through Saturday, January 4, with shows at 9:45pm.

Check out photos from his engagement thus far below!

Join Billy Stritch as he welcomes 2020 with musicians Tom Hubbard on bass and Eric Halvorson on drums. The show will include selections by Irving Berlin, Harold Arlen and others as well as a few songs to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the great singer/songwriter Peggy Lee. The London Jazz Times calls Billy "one of the finest, most entertaining piano players and singers on the planet!"

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





