Photo Flash: Anita Gillette Opens CHAPTER THREE At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present the return of singer/actress Anita Gillette in "Chapter Three" on October 7 and 14. After sold out performances for her acclaimed Irving Berlin tribute, Broadway legend Anita Gillette returned to the historic music room with a new show full of delicious songs and stories that have defined her six dizzying decades in show business. "Chapter Three" was devised by her ace team of collaborators - musical director Paul Greenwood and director Barry Kleinbort, and featured Ritt Henn on bass.

The Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place every single Monday at Birdland, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





