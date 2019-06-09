Photo Coverage: Nicole Henry Plays the Arts Garage

Your first indication that it's going to be an exciting show is the sound of her band of great musicians playing well charted intro music. The audience's next reaction is.... Whoa! (she's stunning) as Nicole Henry appears on stage. The venue last night may be called a Garage (Arts), but the only similarity to an auto specialist is that Ms. Henry genuinely knows the mechanics of singing. Nicole's lush voice, combined with her incredible phrasing create a unique vocal adventure.

She possesses the musical DNA of Natalie Cole and Nancy Wilson which has made Nicole Henry one of the Jazz world's most acclaimed artists.

The Arts Garage was filled with music lovers who got a super tune-up of their ears and eyes as Nicole took them on an exciting trip of Great American Songbook and Jazz love songs. BTW if you're passing by the Arts Garage in Delray Beach drive right in and park. Great music is happening there.

The wonderful musicians: Pete Wallace, piano; Dion Kerr, Bass; Kyle Swan, drums; and Tom Lippincott, Guitar.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Nicole Henry



Nicole Henry



Nicole Henry



Nicole Henry



Nicole Henry



Nicole Henry



Nicole Henry



Nicole Henry



Arts Garage



Arts Garage