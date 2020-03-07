Photo Coverage: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42

Mark William, two time BroadwayWorld Cabaret winner and current MAC nominee for best male debut, returned triumphantly to The Green Room 42 for his sixth engagement and literally blew the roof off the place.

The sold out room included such theatrical luminaries as 3 time Tony award winning legend Chita Rivera who started the first of three standing ovations with her daughter, entertainer Lisa Mordente.

Joining them was Tony award winning director/choreographer Warren Carlyle, who will be back on broadway with Hugh Jackmanin The Music Man. Other stars in the room who fell in love with Mark all over again were Harvey Evans, from the original West Side Story on stage and screen, Paige Davis from Trading Spaces and cabaret royalty Klea Blackhurst, Stacy Sullivan and Sidney Myer.

This baby faced baritone dazzled the audience starting with his opening of 'Lot Of Livin To You' and 'Shine It On' with one show stopper after another by such composers as Burt Bacharach, Peter Allen, Jule Styne and Cy Coleman.

He crooned his own 'Sinatrafied' versions of such tunes as Bruno Mars 'Just The Way You Are' and the Bricusse/ Newley tune 'Feeling Good'. He also introduced his own original pop song ' Wherever We Land' to enthusiastic applause.

Closing out the show was a deeply personal rendition of Jerry Herman's anthem 'I Am What I Am', and his encore of the emotionally charged 'Home' by Charlie Smalls, brought this electrifying fantasy driven club act to a heart and soul finish.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Daniel Dunlow



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



Mark William



The Band-Daniel Meinhardt (Saxophone), Clint Edwards (Musical Director/Arranger/Piano), Jake Robinson (Drums), Josiah Lamb (Trumpet), Sam Zerna (Bass) and Jernej Bervar (Guitar)



Mark William and Chita Rivera



Mark William and Chita Rivera



Lisa Mordente, Mark William and Chita Rivera



Lisa Mordente, Mark William, Chita Rivera and Celeste Magnone-Smone



Warren Carlyle, Mark William and Chita Rivera



Chita Rivera and Daniel Dunlow



Mark William and Warren Carlyle



Lou Holtzman and Mark William



Mark William, Chita Rivera and Clint Edwards



Mark William, Chita Rivera and Harvey Evans



Mark William, Chita Rivera, Harvey Evans and Paige Davis



Preston Ridge, Mark William, Warren Carlyle, Chita Rivera and Richie Ridge



Preston Ridge, Mark William, Harvey Evans Chita Rivera, Warren Carlyle and Richie Ridge



Harvey Evans and Warren Carlyle



James T. Kelly, Mark William and Josh Owens



James T. Kelly, Stephanie Field, Mark William and Josh Owens



Mark William and Matt Zwyer



Andrew Morrisson and Mark William



Mark William and Paige Davis



Mark William and Paige Davis



Preston Ridge and Mark William



Mark William and Teresa Blowers



Mark William and Jospeh Thalken



Mark William and Stacy Sullivan



Sidney Myer and Mark William



Mark William



Mark William and Cynthia Bambace



Ed DeHope, Leanne DeHope, Mark William and Emily DeHope



Mark William and Klea Blackhurst



Mark William and Klea Blackhurst



Erik Mortensen and Mark William



Mark William