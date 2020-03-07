Photo Coverage: Mark William Returns to The Green Room 42
Mark William, two time BroadwayWorld Cabaret winner and current MAC nominee for best male debut, returned triumphantly to The Green Room 42 for his sixth engagement and literally blew the roof off the place.
The sold out room included such theatrical luminaries as 3 time Tony award winning legend Chita Rivera who started the first of three standing ovations with her daughter, entertainer Lisa Mordente.
Joining them was Tony award winning director/choreographer Warren Carlyle, who will be back on broadway with Hugh Jackmanin The Music Man. Other stars in the room who fell in love with Mark all over again were Harvey Evans, from the original West Side Story on stage and screen, Paige Davis from Trading Spaces and cabaret royalty Klea Blackhurst, Stacy Sullivan and Sidney Myer.
This baby faced baritone dazzled the audience starting with his opening of 'Lot Of Livin To You' and 'Shine It On' with one show stopper after another by such composers as Burt Bacharach, Peter Allen, Jule Styne and Cy Coleman.
He crooned his own 'Sinatrafied' versions of such tunes as Bruno Mars 'Just The Way You Are' and the Bricusse/ Newley tune 'Feeling Good'. He also introduced his own original pop song ' Wherever We Land' to enthusiastic applause.
Closing out the show was a deeply personal rendition of Jerry Herman's anthem 'I Am What I Am', and his encore of the emotionally charged 'Home' by Charlie Smalls, brought this electrifying fantasy driven club act to a heart and soul finish.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The Band-Daniel Meinhardt (Saxophone), Clint Edwards (Musical Director/Arranger/Piano), Jake Robinson (Drums), Josiah Lamb (Trumpet), Sam Zerna (Bass) and Jernej Bervar (Guitar)
Lisa Mordente, Mark William and Chita Rivera
Lisa Mordente, Mark William, Chita Rivera and Celeste Magnone-Smone
Warren Carlyle, Mark William and Chita Rivera
Chita Rivera and Daniel Dunlow
Mark William and Warren Carlyle
Lou Holtzman and Mark William
Mark William, Chita Rivera and Clint Edwards
Mark William, Chita Rivera and Harvey Evans
Mark William, Chita Rivera, Harvey Evans and Paige Davis
Preston Ridge, Mark William, Warren Carlyle, Chita Rivera and Richie Ridge
Preston Ridge, Mark William, Harvey Evans Chita Rivera, Warren Carlyle and Richie Ridge
Harvey Evans and Warren Carlyle
James T. Kelly, Mark William and Josh Owens
James T. Kelly, Stephanie Field, Mark William and Josh Owens
Mark William and Matt Zwyer
Andrew Morrisson and Mark William
Preston Ridge and Mark William
Mark William and Teresa Blowers
Mark William and Jospeh Thalken
Mark William and Stacy Sullivan
Mark William and Cynthia Bambace
Ed DeHope, Leanne DeHope, Mark William and Emily DeHope
Mark William and Klea Blackhurst
Mark William and Klea Blackhurst
Erik Mortensen and Mark William