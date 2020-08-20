Photo Coverage: Live Music Begins At The Pelican Cabaret

Last night the audience at the Pelican Cabaret came together in spirit and song, (albeit 6 feet apart) as singer/entertainer Rob Russell ended his "cabaret quarantine" with a lively show at the popular Palm Beach establishment.

Rob, sometimes referred to as "Mr. Palm Beach" brought some much needed musical joy to a sold out 50% house. The internet may be filling in quite admirably, but there is nothing like the interaction between a cabaret performer and a live audience.

Instead of those "like" clicks on Facebook there were lots of real thumbs up, applause and laughter, from this Cabaret starved audience.



Rob Russell



Pelican Cafe



Kim Forman



Rob Russell