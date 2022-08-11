Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Coverage: Isaac Mizrahi Begins 54 Below Engagement

Check out photos from the event below!

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

Isaac Mizrahi opened his four-night run at 54 Below last night. It seems the Fashion District and the Theater District have much in common as Isaac's presentation last night was a welcome addition to midtown and Broadway's supper club.

Accompanied by his band of Jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Isaac performed a range of tunes by the likes of Milton Nascimento, Billie Eilish and Stephen Sondheim.

Mizrahi began his career as fashion designer with his first show in 1987 and quickly became an industry personality leading to several appearances in film and television. He hosted his own television talk show The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years and appeared as a judge on all seven seasons of Project Runway: All-Stars. His Broadway costume design credits include The Women, Barefoot in the Park, and The Threepenny Opera.

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designs and producer for over 30 years. He has an annual residency at Cafe Carlyle.

The engagement features Ben Waltzer on Piano, Neal Miner on Bass, and Stefan Schatz on Drums.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photo Coverage: Isaac Mizrahi Begins 54 Below Engagement
August 11, 2022

Isaac Mizrahi opened his four-night run at 54 Below last night.  It seems the Fashion District and the Theater District have much in common as Isaac’s presentation last was a welcome addition to midtown and Broadway’s supper club.  
Photos: The Stan Harrison Quartet Plays Bond 45
August 10, 2022

Bond 45 as the name implies used to be on 45th street, it’s now on 46th street, but the music heard last night at this theater district restaurant was reminiscent of 52nd street, site of the original Birdland. See photos below!
Photo Coverage: Melissa Errico and Billy Stritch Bring SWING LESSONS to 54 Below
August 5, 2022

Errico has been conquering the scene lately singing all kinds of music from from noir to show tunes to classic soprano fare and is now starting to work with symphonies and she and Stritch have undeniable “chemistry”, making this look like they’ll be teaming up for a while, if the audience has anything to say about it!
THE JOHN PIZZARELLI TRIO Plays Birdland
August 4, 2022

Being at a John Pizzarelli performance at Birdland is like having your best friend, who also happens to be a world class jazz guitarist/singer plus one of the funniest guys on the planet, entertain in your living room.   You never want an evening with John to end. His extraordinary musicianship, song selection, and conversation create one of the most entertaining jazz shows you’ll ever experience.
Photos: Daisy Jopling Band Play Chelsea Table+Stage
July 10, 2022

Daisy Jopling will also perform In the latest addition of Jamie deRoy & friends at Birdland on July 11th. Check out photos from inside the big night.