Photo Coverage: Carole J. Bufford Celebrates CD Release at Feinstein's/54 Below

Don't let Carole J. Bufford perform a concert in Central Park during a dry summer season. She might set the trees on fire. Most cabaret shows have their moments. When Carole is on stage it seems that every moment just leads to another moment of vocal excitement. Last night had many highs during the celebration of Carole's newest album, "Come Together" which features the music of the 60s and 70's. Yes, there were many high notes in this show, however one of the best low notes between Palm Beach and New York City happened when Carole asked her friend Sandy Fisher to join her on stage. Sandy, Producer, Bass Baritone, Legends Radio Host (Legends Ladder), and champion of Cabaret and the Great American Songbook was the party planner for this great night.

Put on her CD as you check out the photos below Guaranteed it's going to get you excited. Sandy's next radio programs will feature many of the artists who appeared in the recent New York Cabaret Convention and I'm sure you will be hearing Carole.

In Palm Beach 100.3 FM and on https://legendsradio.com/

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Sanford Fisher & Carole J. Bufford



Sannford Fisher & Carole J. Bufford



Sanford Fisher & Carole J. Bufford



Sanford Fisher & Carole J. Bufford



Feinstein's/54 Below



KT Sullivan & Sanford Fisher



Marissa Mulder & Sanford Fisher



Howie Gordon, Bill Bufford, Eda Sorokoff, Sanford Fisher



Isanne Fisher & Sanford Fisher



Sanford Fisher



Eda Sorokoff, Carole J. Bufford, Clare Coco