Photo Coverage: Annie Golden and More Lead The 12th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at Feinstein's/54 Below

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrated its Twelfth Year of putting the "extra" in "extravaganza!" Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks brought their insane celebration of all things red and green back to Feinstein's/54 Below.

Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show featured special guest star Annie Golden, as well as family members Emilie Battle, Sam Bolen, Ally Bonino, Jack Bowman, Amara Brady, Chris Brick, Liz Lark Brown, Gerard Canonico (not 12/14 at 11:00pm), Katlyn Carlson, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Alex Dorf, Lauren Echausse, Seth Eliser, Sydney Farley, Vince Fazzolari, Amanda Flynn, Coby Getzug, Danielle Gimbal, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Jessica Kent, Lorinda Lisitza, Tuan Malinowski, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Eric William Morris, Kevin Michael Murphy, Shakina Nayfack, James Penca, Josh Plotner, Rob Rokicki, Will Roland, Charlie Rosen, Mike Rosengarten, George Salazar (not 12/13), MiMi Scardulla (not 12/15 at 7:00pm), Brooke Shapiro, Lena Skeele, Emerson Mae Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Jordan Stanley, Cori Stolbun, Brent Stranathan, Rachel Sussman (not 12/14 at 7:00pm), Vinnie Urdea, Jason Veasey (only 12/14 and 12/15 at 7:00pm), Tatiana Wechsler, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Christine O'Grady and Jennifer Werner choreograph, with costumes by Michelle Eden Humphrey and Brendan McCann. Max Friedman is assistant director, E. Sara Barnes is stage manager, and Lady del Castillo is assistant stage manager.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



The Joe Iconis Carolers that includes-Cori Stolbun, Alex Dorf, Amara Brady and Tuan Malinowski



Ally Bonino



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis



Mistletoe Munchkins-Jack Bowman and Emilie Battle



Lauren Marcus



Tatiana Wechsler



Jordan Stanley



Jessica Kent



Philip Jackson



Amanda Flynn



Philip Jackson



Lena Skeele



Gerard Canonico



Danielle Gimbal



Gerard Canonico



Gerard Canonico and Danielle Gimbal



Will Roland



Max Crumm



Harrison Chad, Will Roland and Lauren Marcus



Harrison Chad



Eric William Morris



Jason SweetTooth Williams



Lorinda Lisitza



Jared Weiss



Coby Getzug and Katlyn Carlson



Katlyn Carlson



Vince Fazzolari and Coby Getzug



Katrina Rose Dideriksen



Jennifer Ashley Tepper



Jennifer Ashley Tepper



Kevin Michael Murphy



Bill Coyne



Liz Lark Brown



Liz Lark Brown



Lix Lark Brown and the Yuletide Dance Squad that includes Chris Brick, Alex Dorf, Jordan Stanley and Jack Bowman



Kelly McIntyre



Brooke Shapiro and Rachel Lee



Max Crumm



Max Crumm



Will Roland



Eric William Morris



Jason SweetTooth Williams



The Cast of the 12th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza



The Cast of the 12th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza



The Cast of the 12th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza